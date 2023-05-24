El Paso County receives multiple NACo achievements for its innovation in public services

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – El Paso County is being recognized with eight National Association of Counties Achievement Awards to honor its innovative county government programs that provide services for residents.

Below is a list of departments that were awarded for their programs:

Park & Community Services Department: Trailability Program: Increasing Universal Access to Trails

Department of Human Services: Post-TANF Program

Veterans Services Division: PACT Act Stand Down Nomination and Appeal Specialist and Virtual Hearing Office

Department of Human Services: AND Navigator Program

Community Navigators and Public Health: Expanding the Impact of Resource Navigation Through Community Connection

Justice Services: El Paso County Community Corrections Video Victim Impact Statement Project

Communications Department, Digital Strategy & Technology, and Government Affairs: Citizen Connect Public Engagement Program

According to officials with El Paso County, nation-wide awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast services counties provide.

The categories include a range of services including those for children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, and civic engagement amongst other categories as well.

NACo’s annual Achievement Awards Program started in 1970 and was designed to recognize county government innovations.

