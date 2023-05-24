Driver who lost control of vehicle hits two Police Cruisers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A traffic crash incident is under investigation after a driver lost control of their vehicle, subsequently hitting two parked Police Cruisers.

The incident happened Tuesday, May 23, on the west side of Centennial Boulevard in the 6000 Block of a business parking lot.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports the driver was travelling northbound at a suspected high speed when they lost control of their vehicle.

The car crossed over to the southbound lanes of traffic, struck the west curb on Centennial, flipped onto its side, then struck a Police Cruiser that was parked furthest to the east of Centennial. That caused the Police Cruiser to strike another Police Cruiser that was parked next to it.

The driver and passenger of the roll over vehicle were transported by AMR to a hospital.

One officer was also seen at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

The CSPD reports the crash is still under investigation, with officers stating speed and alcohol possibly being a factor in this incident.