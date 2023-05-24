CPW offering free fishing poles to children at ‘Get Outdoors Day Fest’ in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) are hosting the annual Get Outdoors Day free family recreation festival on June 3 at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

CPW launched the event in 2016 "as a way to introduce people to all the activities available to them in the outdoors."

As part of the festival, CPW will give free fishing poles to the first 800 kids who attend the festival. Bait and fishing instructions will also be offered.

Visitors will also receive a passport that they can get stamped at the different vendors. For filling this passport out and turning it in, participants will be entered into a drawing for outdoor gear like a heavy-duty cooler, a kayak, and more.

Get Outdoors Day Fest takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park.