Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:11 PM

CPW offering free fishing poles to children at ‘Get Outdoors Day Fest’ in Colorado Springs

Courtesy: CPW

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) are hosting the annual Get Outdoors Day free family recreation festival on June 3 at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

CPW launched the event in 2016 "as a way to introduce people to all the activities available to them in the outdoors."

As part of the festival, CPW will give free fishing poles to the first 800 kids who attend the festival. Bait and fishing instructions will also be offered.

Visitors will also receive a passport that they can get stamped at the different vendors. For filling this passport out and turning it in, participants will be entered into a drawing for outdoor gear like a heavy-duty cooler, a kayak, and more.

Get Outdoors Day Fest takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content