Capitol rioter who propped feet on Pelosi’s desk in photo sentenced to over 4 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in a widely circulated photo from the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in prison. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said Richard “Bigo” Barnett became one of the faces of the Jan. 6 riot, and at times he seemed to enjoy the notoriety that came with the media attention and social media following he amassed. Barnett, a retired firefighter from Gravette, Arkansas, was convicted at trial on eight counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.