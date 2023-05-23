What’s your earthquake risk? Use this map to find out

By Byron Manley, Matt Stiles and Renée Rigdon, CNN

(CNN) — Tens of millions of Americans live in places with a high earthquake risk, many of them in large metropolitan regions, such as Los Angeles, where major seismic events would also be costly to buildings and other infrastructure.

In addition to Los Angeles, the locations with the highest potential economic damages include the San Francisco, Portland and Seattle metropolitan areas. Also topping this list were Salt Lake City and Memphis, according to government estimates.

The risk assessments were derived in part from a US Geological Survey study that created earthquake models to help inform municipalities and insurance companies about such hazards.

This map visualizes that research. Search below to see your area.

