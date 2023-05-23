Pueblo Community College to provide childcare options for students and staff in new partnership with Life Center Academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo Community College (PCC) is announcing a new partnership with Life Center Academy (LCA) to help provide child-care options for PCC students.

LCA is a faith-based childcare and education center that provides communities with comprehensive childcare, preschool education, as well as an Afterschool Program.

The new partnership with PCC is marking LCA’s third Pueblo location, with a newly opened facility established in PCC’s Nursing and Allied Health Teaching and Learning Center at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

That new facility is now being called Life Center Academy-PCC.

The faith-based center is licensed to provide childcare for about 30 children between the ages of 2 ½ and 5-years-old and is open to all PCC students and staff members.

St. Mary-Corwin employees and other community residents, on the other hand, will have the opportunity to claim the remaining slots available.

The Center’s hours will operate between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, to accommodate as many class and work schedules for students and staff.

The Center has its own entrance and drop-off location off of Minnequa Avenue.

Executive Director Dana Richardson states Life Center Academy-PCC is expecting to add capacity for younger children once the Center is more established.

The Center and college are also working to make it possible for early childhood education majors at PCC to do their practicum at LCA as well.

For more information about Life Center Academy-PCC or for those interested in utilizing the Center’s services, visit the organization’s website by clicking here.