Large police presence at Circle K results in a man taken into custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO – A man has been taken into custody following a large police presence off of Fountain and Academy.

The incident happened at the 1200 Block of Academy at Circle K around 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, with officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) briefly blocking off part of Fountain Boulevard.

Reports of a suspicious vehicle, a Penske rental van, was at the scene and when officers arrived, they encountered a male who was involved in a theft earlier in the evening of Monday, May 22.

That man has now been taken into custody.

The CSPD states there is no indication at this time on whether or not an officer was injured and they state more details will be available.

This is a developing story as investigation efforts are underway.