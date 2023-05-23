Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:21 AM

Large police presence at Circle K results in a man taken into custody

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO – A man has been taken into custody following a large police presence off of Fountain and Academy. 

The incident happened at the 1200 Block of Academy at Circle K around 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, with officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) briefly blocking off part of Fountain Boulevard. 

Reports of a suspicious vehicle, a Penske rental van, was at the scene and when officers arrived, they encountered a male who was involved in a theft earlier in the evening of Monday, May 22. 

That man has now been taken into custody.

The CSPD states there is no indication at this time on whether or not an officer was injured and they state more details will be available. 

This is a developing story as investigation efforts are underway.

KRDO
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content