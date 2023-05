WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman from Kansas has died after falling into a creek in Glacier National Park and being swept into a gorge. Park officials say the woman fell from a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek on Monday afternoon. Bystanders waded into the water and pulled her out. The woman was declared dead by emergency responders. Her name and hometown have not been released.

