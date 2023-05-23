A man is in the hospital after falling from Taylor Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is now in the hospital after falling 30 feet at Taylor Peak when he was climbing.

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 21, park rangers were notified via satellite communication of a 37-year-old climber from Fort Collins who had been injured after falling an approximate 30 feet from a rope on a mixed route at Taylor Peak.

The Northern Colorado Medical Evacuation air ambulance assisted the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team with rescue efforts to help locate the man.

Officials with the Search and Rescue team stated because of the location and injuries of the man, the park requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from the Buckley Air Force Base to evacuate the man via a hoist operation using a winch-operated cable.

Rocky Mountain Rescue assisted with the hoist operation with rescue efforts coming to a conclusion that night at 8:30 p.m.

The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows and transferred to a ground ambulance at Estes Park Health.

No further information has been released at this time.