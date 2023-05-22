Warm temperatures and hazy skies

Warm temperatures will be coupled with smoke and haze Monday.

TODAY: If not for the smoke in the air... Monday would be a very nice spring day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s and low-80s. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains west of I-25, and perhaps an isolated shower over El Paso county.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will drop into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: A deeper southwesterly flow should begin to push smoke out of our area by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday will also feature a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms here in Colorado Spring and Pueblo. High temperatures will range from the upper-70s to the low-80s.