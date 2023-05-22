South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project still undergoing construction efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crew members are continuing to safely perform underground utility work on South Academy Boulevard between Platte Avenue and Airport Road.

The north segment of Southbound Academy Boulevard traffic will remain reduced to one lane until underground work is complete.

Construction efforts are still underway between East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive for the south segment.

Starting the week of Monday, May 29, crews will restrict access to and from Jet Wing Drive for utility work across the intersection.

In June, Jet Wing Drive will be fully closed for waterline work.

Drivers will have to travel north on Jet Wing Drive and Hancock Expressway and turn west to access South Academy Boulevard.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes.