‘Protect Colorado’s Fossils’ license plate features the beloved state fossil the Stegosaurus
MORRISON, Colo. (KRDO) – Starting January 1, Colorado residents will be able to purchase a new and unique Stegosaurus state fossil license plate.
The commemorative plate comes from the SB23-145 Bill that was created under the 'Protect Colorado’s Fossils' title, which features the Colorado state fossil, the Stegosaurus.
Governor Jared Polis signed the bill today, May 22, at Dinosaur Ridge to support efforts to raise awareness about protecting Colorado’s fossils, while also benefiting Dinosaur Ridge as well.
Dinosaur Ridge is home to the first discovery of the Stegosaurus back in 1877 so each purchase of the 'Protect Colorado’s Fossils' license plate will include a donation to Dinosaur Ridge to further support the preservation of dinosaur fossils, educational resources, and paleontology sites.
Colorado residents can purchase the plate for the standard license plate fees and two $25 payments for issuance of the plate.