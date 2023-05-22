Man dies at hospital while being held in custody for felony charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A man has died at a hospital while in custody for felony charges issued by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

The 76-year-old man was admitted to the hospital Sunday, April 30, after the El Paso County jail contacted medical staff to get the man treatment following a pre-existing medical condition.

Despite his health conditions, the man was not released from custody, the EPCSO states, due to the seriousness of his charges and reported “aggressive behavior towards deputies and nursing staff at the hospital.”

Saturday, May 20, at approximately 12:05 a.m., that man died at the hospital.

An autopsy is expected to be performed and the identity of the man has not been released.