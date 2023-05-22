Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region receives $150,000 animal welfare grant investment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is set to receive a $150,000 grant investment from nonprofit organization Petco Love, in support of their life-saving work for animals in southern Colorado.

Duane Adams, HSPPR President & CEo, commented on the investment stating, “We’re so grateful to Petco Love for their support. This life saving investment is a tremendous help for the homeless, injured, and sick pets that come into HSPPR with a portion of the grant going towards our expanded Veterinary Clinic. We want to personally thank our community for donating at Petco’s registers to make these grants possible.”

PetCo Love was founded in 1999 and it's a nonprofit organization that provides support to animal welfare organizations who perform adoption and lifesaving services.