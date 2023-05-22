Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:41 AM

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region receives $150,000 animal welfare grant investment

HSPPR

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is set to receive a $150,000 grant investment from nonprofit organization Petco Love, in support of their life-saving work for animals in southern Colorado. 

Duane Adams, HSPPR President & CEo, commented on the investment stating, “We’re so grateful to Petco Love for their support. This life saving investment is a tremendous help for the homeless, injured, and sick pets that come into HSPPR with a portion of the grant going towards our expanded Veterinary Clinic. We want to personally thank our community for donating at Petco’s registers to make these grants possible.” 

PetCo Love was founded in 1999 and it's a nonprofit organization that provides support to animal welfare organizations who perform adoption and lifesaving services. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content