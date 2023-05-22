Gas prices in Colorado Springs down nearly a dollar compared to this time last year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs gas prices have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g.

GasBuddy is showing gas prices are 20.8 cents lower from a month ago and 83 cents lower from a year ago today.

As for diesel, the national average price stands at $3.94/g after falling 3.2 cents.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.89/g while the most expensive was $3.89/g yesterday–a difference of 100 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.65/g while the most was $4.39/g.

National averages for gas have remained unchanged from last week, still averaging $3.51/g today.

These are the historic gasoline prices in Colorado Springs compared to the national average going back 10 years from today: