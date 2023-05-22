Ellicott Bridge Replacement Project still underway warranting new week of traffic changes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Officials with El Paso County Communications are alerting drivers of more traffic delays this week following the construction operations for the new bridge on Ellicott Highway.

Construction efforts will start again on Wednesday, May 24, and will end on or near Thursday, May 25.

Traffic delays will be between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. north of State Highway 94 between McDaniels Road and Big Springs Road.

Authorities are warning drivers of flaggers who will be onsite and are encouraging the public to reduce speeds in the working zones and watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades.

Traffic delays are expected to last approximately 15 minutes so drivers should adjust their commutes accordingly.

The Ellicott Bridge Replacement Project is expected to be completed in approximately 7 months, should the weather permit.

One lane will be closed with flaggers and a temporary onsite detour road west of the existing bridge will be open for access.

Below are vicinity maps with the road closures outlined:

Exhibit A: Detour Map | El Paso County Colorado Exhibit B: Project Location Map | El Paso County Colorado

For more information and questions about the Ellicott Highway Bridge Replacement Project visit the website by emailing dotweb@elpasoco.com.