Colorado Springs Police Department still looking for information from 1991 cold case involving a woman shot in her car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department is marking the anniversary of a cold case involving a woman who was found shot in the head in her car.

On May 21, 1991 at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers with CSPD were dispatched to Monument Valley Park following witnesses who reported hearing gunshots.

Upon arriving at the scene, the body of Karen Kay Johns was found and officers reported she had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigation efforts revealed that Johns was in her vehicle at the time of the shooting and witnesses in the area describe Johns’ car rolling to a stop off a nearby roadway.

Karen Kay Johns was employed at the American Red Cross at the time and was reported to have been on a lunch break at the park.

No weapons were found in or around the victim’s vehicle during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this cold case is asked to call the CSPD at (719)-444-7000.