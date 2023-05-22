Class of 2023 Cadet Candidates graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) – The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Preparatory School is celebrating the graduation of its Class of 2023 Cadet Candidates.

The ceremony will take place today, Monday, May 22, at 2 p.m. in the Arnold Hall.

According to USAFA officials, the 62nd Preparatory School graduating class began with 218 members in July of this year and has the highest retention rate since 2013.

Approximately 82% of the class is graduating and 98% of those graduates have already been offered appointments into the Academy’s Class of 2027.

"This year's class finished strongly and made some of the most appreciable academic gains in the last 20 years, ending the academic year tied with the fourth highest cumulative GPA since 2003. Not only that, but they also finished with one of the lowest attrition rates in the last eight years." U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School Commander, Colonel Michael Cornelius.

Each Candidate completed a 10-month long program focused on college-level academics, leadership, and physical skills to prepare them for success as future U.S Air Force Academy cadets.