News
By
today at 11:31 AM
Published 11:29 AM

Cimarron Hills Fire Department responding to structure fire near Rolling Thunder Way

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is now responding to a structure fire in the area of Rolling Thunder Way and Bridal Veil Way.

Around 10 a.m. CHFD responded to a smoke investigation at the 5800 Block of Galley Road. 

As of 11:19 a.m. this morning, CHFD tweeted they were responding to the fire in aid with the Falcon Fire Department. 

KRDO learned the fire was caused from a generator creating smoke.

No further information has been released.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

