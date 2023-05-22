Cimarron Hills Fire Department responding to structure fire near Rolling Thunder Way

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is now responding to a structure fire in the area of Rolling Thunder Way and Bridal Veil Way.

Around 10 a.m. CHFD responded to a smoke investigation at the 5800 Block of Galley Road.

As of 11:19 a.m. this morning, CHFD tweeted they were responding to the fire in aid with the Falcon Fire Department.

KRDO learned the fire was caused from a generator creating smoke.

No further information has been released.