Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:45 AM
Published 7:14 AM

BREAKING: Hazmat team responding to a chemical spill over 50 gallons

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hazmat team is now responding to a chemical incident with authorities saying has resulted in over 50 gallons of multiple spilled chemicals.

Engine 1, Hazmat 14, and other companies are now on scene at 547 East Cimarron Street.

This is a developing story. We are working on gathering more information.

Update: The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene and have established safety zones. Drivers and residents in the area are advised to East Cimarron Street and South El Paso Street.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content