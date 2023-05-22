BREAKING: Hazmat team responding to a chemical spill over 50 gallons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hazmat team is now responding to a chemical incident with authorities saying has resulted in over 50 gallons of multiple spilled chemicals.

Engine 1, Hazmat 14, and other companies are now on scene at 547 East Cimarron Street.

This is a developing story. We are working on gathering more information.

Update: The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene and have established safety zones. Drivers and residents in the area are advised to East Cimarron Street and South El Paso Street.