BREAKING: Hazmat team responding to a chemical spill over 50 gallons
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hazmat team is now responding to a chemical incident with authorities saying has resulted in over 50 gallons of multiple spilled chemicals.
Engine 1, Hazmat 14, and other companies are now on scene at 547 East Cimarron Street.
This is a developing story. We are working on gathering more information.
Update: The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene and have established safety zones. Drivers and residents in the area are advised to East Cimarron Street and South El Paso Street.
Update - CSFD has 5 units on scene dealing with a hazardous materials leak with several chemicals. Initial safety zone has been established. Avoid the area E Cimarron St and S El Paso St. pic.twitter.com/NnJnO3NFv8— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 22, 2023