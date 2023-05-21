Animal rights activists protest octopus farm plans in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Animal rights activists have gathered in Madrid to protest plans for the construction of a large-scale octopus farm. They said Sunday that there are no laws in the country or the European Union to guarantee the welfare of octopuses in captivity. The farm is scheduled to be built next year in Spain’s Canary Islands. Protesters showed concern for jailing these solitary clever animals in pools. But the company behind the project claims their scientific research guarantees the welfare of the octopuses whose meat is considered a delicacy in many countries.

