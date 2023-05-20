Bebe Hills takes first in state 100m dash

Vista Ridge's Brandon "Bebe" Hills showed off his incredible speed by taking first in the boys 100m dash at the state track and field championships.

Hills capped a brilliant weekend in which he also took first, and set a state record, in the long jump.

"It felt unreal. It doesn't feel real," Hills said after the race. "Like, just coming across the line, all the cameras flashing, all that stuff going on; it's just like an overjoy of emotions. I haven't won that event before. I got sixth my sophomore year, got eighth last year. So, just being able to come back and win, it just means everything. You know, I just had a lot of emotions and excitement going."