Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:41 PM
Published 6:39 PM

Bebe Hills takes first in state 100m dash

Vista Ridge's Brandon "Bebe" Hills showed off his incredible speed by taking first in the boys 100m dash at the state track and field championships.

Hills capped a brilliant weekend in which he also took first, and set a state record, in the long jump.

"It felt unreal. It doesn't feel real," Hills said after the race. "Like, just coming across the line, all the cameras flashing, all that stuff going on; it's just like an overjoy of emotions. I haven't won that event before. I got sixth my sophomore year, got eighth last year. So, just being able to come back and win, it just means everything. You know, I just had a lot of emotions and excitement going."

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content