Jackson Neppl of St. Mary’s wins the Class 3A 800
It was a great day for Jackson Neppl of St. Mary's. Neppl won the Class 3A boys 800 meter run for a second consecutive year on Friday afternoon.
It was a great day for Jackson Neppl of St. Mary's. Neppl won the Class 3A boys 800 meter run for a second consecutive year on Friday afternoon.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.