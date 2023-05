U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This week the graduating senior Air Force Academy cadets completed their final exams and celebrated with a USAFA tradition; jumping into the Terrazzo Air Garden fountains.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.