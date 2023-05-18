Skip to Content
Endangered Missing Alert issued for San Luis Valley man

Kenny John
CBI
BLANCA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a man last seen in Blanca, Colorado, in the San Luis Valley.

According to the Blanca Police Department (BPD), 46-year-old Kenny John was last seen May 12 in the area of 400 Broadway St. in Blanca. He was last seen with a 2023 white Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium and a black Rettig flatbed trailer that are also missing.

Kenny John is described as a White male, 6' tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Kenny John or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Blanca Police Dept. at (719) 937-9460.

