Diver hits Colorado Springs District 11 bus, caught by firefighter trying to run away

May 18, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning after reportedly hitting a school bus and trying to run away.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect hit a District 11 school bus from behind near Holmes Middle School.

CSPD said the suspect fled the scene on foot, but a firefighter from one of the responding trucks found her on the school's soccer field and held her until police arrived.

Police told KRDO the bus driver was the only person on board - no students were involved in the crash.

CSPD said it appears that alcohol might be a factor in the cause of the accident.

