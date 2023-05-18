Colorado Springs man arrested after trying to stop crews from putting out a vehicle fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police said a man was arrested early Thursday morning after he tried stopping crews from putting out a fire.

At 1:34 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Vindicator Dr. for a vehicle fire.

At the scene, crews found a vehicle engulfed in flames burning close to a nearby apartment building.

When crews tried extinguishing the fire, CSPD said a man began getting between the firefighters and the vehicle. Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were requested to assist in handling the man.

Police ended up arresting the suspect, identified as Anthony Dejulio. He was charged with 4th-degree arson and obstructing a firefighter.