City of Colorado Springs adopts Children’s Bill of Rights in Sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has adopted the 'Children’s Bill of 'Rights in Sports, an initiative to ensure opportunities and participation for all children to play sports.

According to the city, the Children's Bill of Rights in Sports was developed by the Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society Program through its Project Play initiative and has been adopted by more than 130 international and national organizations, including UNICEF USA, premier sports associations, sports businesses, and non-government officials.

The city said the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department will incorporate this initiative through training sessions with its volunteer coaches and staff, and in its marketing materials.

According to the city, the Bill of Rights in Sports includes eight rights for children:

To play sports.

To safe and healthy environments.

To qualified program leaders.

To developmentally appropriate play.

To share in the planning and delivery of their activities.

To an equal opportunity for personal growth.

To be treated with dignity.

To enjoy themselves.

More information on the Children’s Bill of Rights in Sports is available at AspenProjectPlay.org/childrens-rights-and-sports. For more information about the free sports program in Colorado Springs, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/FreeSports.