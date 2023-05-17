Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:42 PM

Saguache County woman reported missing

Edna Quintana
CBI
Edna Quintana

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a release after its assistance was requested in locating a missing woman by the Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

According to the CBI, Edna Quintana was last seen May 3 in the Saguache area. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'5" and weighs 120 pounds. She was reported missing by her family on May 6.

Anyone with information on Quintana's whereabouts is asked to call the CBI at (719) 416-5815.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content