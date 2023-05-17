Saguache County woman reported missing

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a release after its assistance was requested in locating a missing woman by the Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

According to the CBI, Edna Quintana was last seen May 3 in the Saguache area. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'5" and weighs 120 pounds. She was reported missing by her family on May 6.

Anyone with information on Quintana's whereabouts is asked to call the CBI at (719) 416-5815.