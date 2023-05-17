Reduce electrical incidents with these safety reminders from Black Hills Energy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – May is marking National Electric Safety Month and to help reduce electrical incidents across the State’s region, Black Hills Energy is giving you some reminders on how you can be safe in your home.

Everyday electric equipment such as appliances and power lines can pose as a safety risk when left unchecked so here are several tips for electric safety in and around homes and businesses:

Check your electric cords: Replace any cords that are cracked or fraying, as exposed wires can lead to electric fires. Avoid using too many cords or running them across rooms and be careful to not plug too many devices into your electric outlets.

Be mindful with appliances: Never reach for or unplug an appliance or tool that has fallen into water. Keep indoor appliances away from bathtubs, sinks, and wet hands to protect yourself.

Use Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GCFIs): GFCIs should be installed on all outlets, especially those near water sources. Outlets with a red and black "test" and "reset" button have GFCI protection.

Keep your home's electrical system in good repair: If you notice flickering lights, sparks, non-functioning outlets, or need wiring repairs or upgrades, contact a licensed electrician.

Stay away from downed power lines: Do not try to rescue a person or pet in contact with a power line, instead call 911 immediately.

Be aware of outside power lines: Watch for overhead lines if you're using a ladder, working on roofs, cutting trees or carrying long tools or loads and remain at least 10 feet away from overhead lines at all times. Avoid planting trees underneath power lines or near utility equipment.

Call before you dig: Always call 811 at least two days before you dig to have underground utility lines, pipes and cables marked. It's free and keeps you and your family safe.

For more information on how to stay safe around electric equipment, you can visit the Black Hills Energy website by clicking here.