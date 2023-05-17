Fountain Safeway holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new vehicle registration kiosk station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A new self-service kiosk is letting residents in the Fountain area easily renew their vehicle registration closer to their homes.

The announcement comes from the Clerk and Recorder’s Office who stated the new kiosk will be available inside the Safeway store located at the 6900 Block of Mesa Ridge Parkway.

In light of the new self-service station, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held today Wednesday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m., to officially introduce the kiosk to the Fountain Safeway location.

To use the kiosk, users just have to type their license plate number on the touchscreen or scan their renewal postcard. Checks, credit and debit cards can be accepted with cash transactions only available for 24/7 branch locations.

Following these steps, users should expect to receive their year tab and registration right there on the spot.

Instructions and voice prompts are available in Spanish and English but it should be noted that active-duty military non-residents are not able to renew their registration at the kiosk.

The kiosks, Clerk and Recorder officials say, are not programmed to take in and review those kinds of documents. As a result, military personnel should visit one of the Clerk’s four motor vehicle offices to renew their registration.

Other services that can be completed at the kiosk include: