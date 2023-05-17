Skip to Content
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy issues speeding ticket for 113 miles per hour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is urging drivers to slow down after issuing a speeding ticket for a driver who was traveling 113 miles per hour.

The driver has now been cited for Reckless Driving on Highway 94.

The EPCSO says this is the perfect example of the kinds of dangerous driving they see in El Paso County on a daily basis.

Speed, the EPCSO cites, is the main contributor to fatal accidents in El Paso County accounting for 40% of fatal accidents.

