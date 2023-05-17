Denver International Airport New Heights pilot program helps people exiting justice system get jobs

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Denver International Airport (DEN) is partnering with the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) for a new DEN New Heights pilot program that offers employment and work experience to people who are exiting the justice system and entering the workforce.

DEN New Heights, officials state, will provide work for up to 10 participants, for 12 weeks, about 40 individuals over a year, in rotating work crews.

The DEN New Heights Team members will also receive same-day payment at the end of each workday.

Work assignments will vary based on DEN’s operational needs, including seasonal priorities. Some of the duties will include landscaping, minor road repairs, snow removal, and trash cleanup.

Participants will be provided daily breakfast and lunch, supplementary clothing items, hygiene products, and transportation to their worksite.

In addition to working onsite at DEN, participants will attend employment retention classes to support their transition.

The pilot program started April 17, and is currently being overseen by Bayaud Enterprises and managed by DEN's Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation (CEEA) and DEN’s Maintenance division.