Warmer today with a few afternoon thundershowers

Mainly sunny through the early afternoon... with scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

TODAY: Warmer temperatures today with highs maxing out in the mid-70s and low-80s. Thundershower chance go up after 1 pm... and then die out by 7 or 8 tonight.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with clearing towards sunrise Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will work across the later early Thursday morning... with periods of rain Thursday afternoon and again on Friday. Much cooler again Friday with highs in the low to mid-60s. A warmer trend for Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon showers and storms possible both days.