Published 12:39 PM

United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum celebrates health care workers for Health Care Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is partnering with UCHealth to celebrate health care workers in honor of Health Care Week. 

The celebration will take place from Thursday, May 18, through Monday, May 22, and all health care workers will have complimentary admission to the Museum as long as they have a valid health care ID. 

To take part in this celebration or for more information about the event you can visit the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum website by clicking here

