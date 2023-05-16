Trial begins over Kari Lake’s last challenge to loss in Arizona governor’s race

A three-day trial is scheduled to begin over the only remaining legal claim in Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her loss in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Courts have dismissed most of her lawsuit, but the Arizona Supreme Court has revived a claim challenging signature verification procedures on early ballots in Maricopa County. In a ruling Monday, a judge said Lake was alleging officials failed to perform any higher level signature verifications on mail-in ballots that had been flagged by lower level screeners for any inconsistencies. Lake maintains she’s challenging all levels of signature verification. County officials say they are confident they will prevail in court.

