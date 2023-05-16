Overturned gasoline tanker on Highway 24 and Highway 67

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers and fire crews in Woodland Park are on the scene of a traffic crash this morning involving an overturned gasoline tanker.

The crash occurred near Highway 24 and Highway 67 and according to the Woodland Park Police Chief, the driver of the vehicle misjudged a turn and rolled the truck.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, however, Woodland Park officials say 2,100 gallons of gas leaked from the tanker.

A hazmat team was called in to help with the incident and at this time, no further information has been released.

This is a developing story.