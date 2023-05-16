Missing runaway teenager last seen on the south side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for help locating a missing runaway teenager.

Zaydin Stetler-Cordova, 15, was last seen around noon on the South Side of Peublo on Sunday, April 30.

He is 5’10, around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

PCSO states Zaydin was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zaydin Stelter-Cordova is asked to call PSCO at (719)-583-6400.