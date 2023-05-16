Manitou Springs issues water conservation alert due to low levels of water in treatment facility

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Manitou Springs is asking residents and visitors to conserve water due to limited water from their water treatment facility.

As of now, the City is only able to treat limited water due to heavy rainfall and is urging residents and visitors to keep this in mind from Tuesday, May 16, through Thursday, May 18.

City officials say with the recent rainfall, the City’s water source, French Creek, became high with sediment content because of the runoff from the recent heavy rains.

Under these conditions, the City’s water treatment plant and filters are limited in how much water it can filter and treat. As a result, officials say, the Mesa Storage Tank has not been able to be filled to adequate levels.

The City is offering these tips to help conserve water:

Turn off sprinklers

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water

Avoid doing partial loads of laundry, dishwashing etc.

The City states it wants to reassure residents that there is not a possibility of “running out of water,” but for additional questions or concerns you can contact the Public Information center at (719)-685-5481.