Gas Prices in Colorado Springs fall 4.8 cents per gallon from last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Gas prices in Colorado Springs are averaging $3.29/g after falling 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week. 

According to a GasBuddy survey, gas prices in Colorado Springs are 20 cents per gallon lower from a month ago and 80.3 cents per gallon lower from a year ago today. 

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g–a difference of 100 cents per gallon. 

Statewide, the lowest priced station showed gas prices at $2.69/g yesterday while the highest was $4.49/g. 

Nationwide, GasBuddy reports prices are averaging $3.51/g, rising 0.4 cents per gallon from last week. However, prices are down 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 95.6 cents per gallon from a year ago today. 

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

  • May 15, 2022: $4.09/g (U.S. Average: $4.46/g)
  • May 15, 2021: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)
  • May 15, 2020: $1.65/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)
  • May 15, 2019: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
  • May 15, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
  • May 15, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
  • May 15, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
  • May 15, 2015: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
  • May 15, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)
  • May 15, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)
