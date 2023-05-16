Gas Prices in Colorado Springs fall 4.8 cents per gallon from last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Gas prices in Colorado Springs are averaging $3.29/g after falling 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey, gas prices in Colorado Springs are 20 cents per gallon lower from a month ago and 80.3 cents per gallon lower from a year ago today.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g–a difference of 100 cents per gallon.

Statewide, the lowest priced station showed gas prices at $2.69/g yesterday while the highest was $4.49/g.

Nationwide, GasBuddy reports prices are averaging $3.51/g, rising 0.4 cents per gallon from last week. However, prices are down 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 95.6 cents per gallon from a year ago today.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years: