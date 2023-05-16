Douglas County Libraries issue closures and delays ahead of construction move

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Douglas County Libraries (DCLs) in Castle Rock are beginning to move into their newly constructed building and county officials are alerting guests and visitors of possible delays and closures ahead of the construction project.

The new building will be built in front of the existing library at 100 South Wilcox Street and starting Monday, May 22, the current library will be closed to the public until the new library opens, which is scheduled for August 26.

During that time, there will be no access to the library’s Archives and Local History department as well as both the current and new library.

County officials say Castle Rock library customers may visit any other open DCL location and detailed closure information can be found by clicking the link here.

Rick O’Dell, the Interim Special Projects Manager at DCL, states the library’s interior is 95% complete with carpeting, ceilings, and lights in place, HVAC systems up and running, and all restrooms furnished and set.

Photo Credit: Hutch Tibbetts, Douglas County Libraries Photo Credit: Hutch Tibbetts, Douglas County Libraries

Interior finishing details are currently being completed and sorter installation is scheduled to start June 1.

As far as the exterior goes, O’Dell states all windows are expected to be finished by mid-May and the East and West Aloha Plazas will see completion towards the August 26, Grand Opening date.

Demolition for the current library will begin June 17, to make way for the library’s new parking lot, which is set to provide 220 spaces for customers and staff when the project is completed.

The new building will include features such as a drive-through book return, an interactive children’s playscape, 10 study rooms, five meeting and event spaces, and outdoor Aloha Plazas.

County officials say the library will also continue to house DCL’s districtwide services teams and Archives and Local History, its collections, and the Sjostrom History Lounge reading room as well.