Daydreaming while driving can turn a couple of seconds into a waking nightmare

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – How often do our minds wander when behind the wheel of a vehicle? Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are wondering the same thing after a 2022 report showed mind wandering crashes doubled in Colorado just last year.

In 2022, when Colorado State Troopers were able to determine a human factor for an injury or fatal crash caused by distraction, a person’s mind being elsewhere was the second-largest factor.

What’s more is that inattentional blindness, or daydreaming-caused crashes in Colorado, was more than doubled last year, jumping from 30 in 2021 to 76 in 2022.

CSP states performing a repeated task, like driving everyday, can become second nature or automated for drivers who aren’t consciously working to maintain the focus on the task at hand.

Colonel Mattherw Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol stated, “ a child stepping off the sidewalk, a car turning into your path, or quickly braking, these are not scheduled events and tuning out for just a few seconds can turn a daydream into a nightmare.”

As a result of these statistics, CSP is offering some tips for drivers to help them decrease distractions while on the road: