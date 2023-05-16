Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert files for divorce from husband

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert.

Boebert's campaign provided KRDO with the following statement:

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.” Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R)

The biography on her congress official website previously stated she was "married to a natural gas drilling foreman who has worked his entire adult life in the oil and gas fields." That has since been removed from her biography.

Boebert is the representative for Colorado's Third Congressional District. That covers all of western Colorado and part of Southern Colorado, including Pueblo County.