Woman arrested after driving the wrong way on a major road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs driver was arrested just after midnight Monday after police said they were caught driving the wrong way.

At 12:56 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department was conducting traffic enforcement near Powers Blvd. and Woodmen Rd. when a vehicle was seen driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Powers Blvd.

An officer caught up to the vehicle with emergency lights, but CSPD said the driver didn't stop and ran a red light at Powers Blvd. and Dublin Blvd. They then continued driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

CSPD said the vehicle crossed back over into the southbound lanes between Dublin Blvd. and Stetson Hills Blvd. That's when the pursuit was terminated.

However, police were eventually able to find the driver, identified as Jessica Brown, and arrested her for Felony Eluding, DUI, and other traffic-related charges.