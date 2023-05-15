The Manitou Springs girls soccer team scores ten goals in playoff win
The Manitou Springs girls soccer team remains undefeated as they beat Elizabeth 10-0 on Friday night in the Class 3A playoffs.
The Manitou Springs girls soccer team remains undefeated as they beat Elizabeth 10-0 on Friday night in the Class 3A playoffs.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.