Registration for fall soccer in Colorado Springs opens May 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Registration for fall soccer in Colorado Springs is now open. According to city officials, the City’s Sports Office opened registration Monday, May 15.

Thanks to a program created by Olympic City USA, officials said the registration fee will be waived for the first 460 kids to sign up.

Spots are available in parks citywide from PreK through 4th grade. Officials said there will be more spots available in the youngest age divisions and at practice locations in southeast and central Colorado Springs.

“We are proud to make youth sports accessible to more families in our community through this impactful program created by Olympic City USA,” said Mayor John Suthers in a press release. “Making soccer free means access to a healthy and beneficial activity for kids regardless of their income bracket. They are learning about teamwork, respect, and, most importantly, having fun.”

Click here to learn more about the program and to register.

According to city officials, since the program began in 2021, participation in the city's youth soccer program has more than doubled across all age divisions.

The city said this is thanks to grants from the Daniels Fund and the Dakota Foundation. Additional funding for this effort has been provided by Boeing, the Chapman Foundations, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities, Comcast, Gazette Charities Foundation, and the Schuck Foundation.