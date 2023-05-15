Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:20 PM

Military vehicles in a convoy involved in a crash along I-25

MGN

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving military vehicles.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a military vehicle hit another military vehicle in a convoy heading southbound on I-25 Monday afternoon. This happened near mile marker 112.

CSP said two Strykers collided. Two patients were taken to the hospital.

According to CSP, everyone involved was in the military, and no civilians were involved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content