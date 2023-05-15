Military vehicles in a convoy involved in a crash along I-25

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving military vehicles.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a military vehicle hit another military vehicle in a convoy heading southbound on I-25 Monday afternoon. This happened near mile marker 112.

CSP said two Strykers collided. Two patients were taken to the hospital.

According to CSP, everyone involved was in the military, and no civilians were involved.

