Gas prices in Colorado Springs fall slightly, still under the national average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- Gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon within the last week. According to GasBuddy data, fuel cost averages $3.29/g as of Monday, May 15.

Prices in Colorado Springs are 20 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and stand at 80.3 cents per gallon lower than in 2022.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest reported station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.89/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of 100 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gas has risen slightly in the last week, up 0.4 cents per gallon averaging at $3.51/g. However, the national average is down 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 95.6 cents per gallon lower than in 2022.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost of diesel fuel has fallen by 4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon.

Below is a look at historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

May 15, 2022: $4.09/g (U.S. Average: $4.46/g)

May 15, 2021: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 15, 2020: $1.65/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)

May 15, 2019: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 15, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 15, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 15, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 15, 2015: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

May 15, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 15, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

- Denver- $3.21/g, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

- Fort Collins- $3.36/g, down 9.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible by clicking here.