today at 7:54 AM
Published 7:15 AM

Cool Monday with scattered showers and t’storms

Partly cloudy skies and cool conditions for Monday afternoon with a few scattered showers. 

TODAY: Most of the showers and thunderstorms will remain to the west of the I-25 corridor and over the higher terain today. High temperatures will be about five degrees below average with the mid-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy overnight with Tuesday morning lows dipping into the mid and upper-40s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Isolated to widely scattered showers Tuesday afternoon before the weather becomes more active through the end of the work week. Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday before steadier rain showers arrive Thursday and Friday. Cooler than average again on Friday... with a gradual weekend warming trend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

