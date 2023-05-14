Highlighting threat of radon-induced cancer during lung cancer action week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- May 8 through May 14 is Lung Cancer Action Week. Lung cancer disease is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

In Colorado, more than 21% of new lung cancer cases each year are caused by radon exposure, according to Protect Environmental. Radon is an invisible gas and a leading cause of lung cancer, second only to smoking, claiming the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.

According to the El Paso County Health Department, over 40% of all the homes tested between 2005-2021 in El Paso County had high levels of radon. But, radon levels vary significantly from home to home.

El Paso County and the state of Colorado are in 'Zone 1' according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This means the state and county have a potential for high radon levels.

There is good news though, as exposure to the cancer-causing gas is preventable if you test for it.

Radon testing is now available from the Colorado Springs Radon Measurement Lab at El Paso County Public Health. Tests can be picked up and dropped off at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.

